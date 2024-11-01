Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,926.51 ($24.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,942 ($25.18). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,920 ($24.90), with a volume of 415,904 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,400 ($31.12) in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 9,538.46%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
