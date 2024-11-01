Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $152.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

