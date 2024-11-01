Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,132 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $480.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.00 and a 1-year high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

