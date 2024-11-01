HM Payson & Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPHQ opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $68.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

