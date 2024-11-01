HM Payson & Co. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

