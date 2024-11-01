HM Payson & Co. Has $790,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $264,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.07 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

