HM Payson & Co. Invests $1.02 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,619,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 317.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
