HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HTBI. Hovde Group started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $33.15 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $578.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

