Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Cut by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.18 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.64.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.