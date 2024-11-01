Horizen Price Tops $7.36 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.77 million and $5.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.36 or 0.00010531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00052947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,600,125 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

