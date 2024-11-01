Human Investing LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 435,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,608. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

