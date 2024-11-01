Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $137,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,358,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,994,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.78. The firm has a market cap of $807.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

