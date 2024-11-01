Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading 4.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $270.88 and last traded at $270.51. 465,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,844,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.77.

The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $179,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Humana by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

