Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.0 %

HURN traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. 35,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $118.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,550.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,348 shares of company stock worth $1,081,897 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

