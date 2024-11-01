Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $118.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,883.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,348 shares of company stock worth $1,081,897. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.