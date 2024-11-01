HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 461,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,543,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HUYA by 162.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of HUYA by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 330,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

