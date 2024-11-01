ICON Price Hits $0.13 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $133.11 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,041,640,144 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,453,507 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

