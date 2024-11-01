iExec RLC Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $108.02 million and $3.36 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,355.49 or 0.99994210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012378 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00057995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.49414843 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $3,442,349.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

