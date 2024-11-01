Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $263.20. 164,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $225.88 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

