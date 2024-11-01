Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6975 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

