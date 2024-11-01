Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJUL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.2 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

