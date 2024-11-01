Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $64,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 464,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,935,790.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $65,450.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dropbox by 63.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,536,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 39.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dropbox by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,397,000 after buying an additional 790,191 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

