Insider Selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $97,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $404,951.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 58,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 625,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFBC

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.