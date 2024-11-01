Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.37, for a total transaction of $326,371.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,754,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,072,549.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Trading Up 21.4 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $247.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

