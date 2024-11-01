Insider Selling: Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Sells 10,100 Shares of Stock

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wait sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total value of C$27,068.00.

Richard Wait also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Richard Wait sold 10,000 shares of Reitmans stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$25,400.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Richard Wait sold 20,000 shares of Reitmans stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Reitmans Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Reitmans Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$3.15.

About Reitmans

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

