Insider Selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

SMBC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,270. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $661.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.