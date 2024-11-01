Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,610.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

