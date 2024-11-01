Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,635 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBD opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

