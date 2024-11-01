Intel’s (INTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Intel stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,321,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.2% during the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.2% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 26,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

