Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY24 guidance at $5.15 EPS.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inter Parfums Stock Performance
Shares of IPAR opened at $122.51 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Inter Parfums
In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
