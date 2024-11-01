Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in KLA by 3.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $670.63. 149,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,737. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $484.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $747.12 and its 200-day moving average is $762.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 108.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

