Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $196.31. 69,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.65 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
