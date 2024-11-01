Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $452,000 in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. 6,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,354. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $604.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.