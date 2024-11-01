Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3,092.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 81,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSCP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,669. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

