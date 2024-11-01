Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barrington Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 943,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.97. Interface has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $54,413.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,350.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $54,413.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,350.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $62,319.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,806.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,433. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Interface by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Interface by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

