International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $206.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

