Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $7.89 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.89 or 0.00011371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.73 billion and $60.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00035891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,979,741 coins and its circulating supply is 473,332,078 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

