Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 132,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,962,764.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.