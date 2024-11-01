InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. InvenTrust Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.730 EPS.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
NYSE IVT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 148,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $30.33.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,011.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVT
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.