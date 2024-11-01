Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Investar Trading Down 1.6 %

ISTR opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Investar has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Investar had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Analysts predict that Investar will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Investar Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2,810.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Investar by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Featured Stories

