Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT):

10/24/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $243.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $237.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $232.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $265.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $237.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius Research.

10/21/2024 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $224.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Hilton Worldwide was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/18/2024 – Hilton Worldwide is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.5 %

HLT stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $241.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average is $215.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

