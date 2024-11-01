IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $250.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $208.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.03 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 17.1% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

