iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,839,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,119,704 shares.The stock last traded at $100.33 and had previously closed at $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 167,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 174,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

