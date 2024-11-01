iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1595 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SLQD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 136,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,923. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

