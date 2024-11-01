iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.26. 21,644,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,371,887. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.22 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

