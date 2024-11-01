iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,871. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

