iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 236,013 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

