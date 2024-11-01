iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1577 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 3,168,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,575. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
