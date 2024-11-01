iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.