iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Stake Increased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXF. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,616,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,803,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.